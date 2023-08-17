MUSKEGON — All three local golf teams hit the course Wednesday for the Mona Shores Invitational. For Reeths-Puffer, it was its third straight day playing an 18-hole event, while Whitehall and Montague were making their season debuts.
The Rockets, befitting their high expectations to start the year, enjoyed the best day of the three despite the grueling early-season slate, finishing a strong second place out of 13 scoring teams. R-P's team score was 376, behind only Spring Lake.
Senior Paige Anderson led the team with an impressive 77, good for second place, just three strokes behind Spring Lake's Zoe Dull. She made two birdies on the day.
"It is great to see Paige get off to a great start to her senior year," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "She has worked so hard to put herself in this position. She loves the competition.
"The team is excited about the second-place trophy and wants more. We have another tough tournament on Friday. At that point we will know where we are at and set some team and individual goals. We will then work hard to achieve those goals.”
Rowan Bluhm also placed in the top 10 for R-P, tying for sixth place with an 88. Sophia McCollum had a 102 and Abby Haak shot a 109 to close the scoring for R-P.
It was also a good day for Whitehall, which finished third with a 387, 11 shots behind the Rockets. Ava Garcia tied for fourth place among all players, shooting an 84. She scored two birdies in her round.
Grace McDowell and Allie Van Antwerp also shot in the double digits, notching a 95 and 98 respectively. Jersey Pierson was the Vikings' fourth scorer, with a 108.
Montague finished sixth in the tournament with a team score of 420. Braylyn Bultema led a balanced Wildcat scoring effort with a 100, closely followed by Kennedy Johnson with a 101. Cadence Fox shot a 108, and Abby Woller posted a 111.