MUSKEGON — Whitehall senior Andre Richmond delivered more fireworks Saturday at the GMAA meet, lowering his own school record and becoming the first Viking runner to ever clear 16 minutes in a 5K race. His performance helped the Viking boys defend their championship in the event.

Richmond, whose new record time was 15:48.2, finished second to Mona Shores' Caleb Branch in what amounted to a duel between the two for most of the race. The two pulled away from Reeths-Puffer's Jaxon Allen a little more than a mile in and stayed close the rest of the way until Branch opened up a small lead in the final stretch to win by 5.5 seconds.

The extra-fast pace by the top two was even more remarkable considering nine of the top 10 finishers posted new personal bests in the race.

"He went out really fast and kept it (going)," Vikings' coach Courtney Snyder said of Richmond. "He hasn't had a sub five-minute mile time, so I knew when I saw him at the mile (marker) below five that it would be a good day if he could hold it, and he did. He just went out really fast. I think the competition with (Branch) was really helpful for him to stay sharp."

Richmond said he thought going in that both Allen and teammate Carter McIlroy would be in the running for the top spot with him and Branch, but when Branch set a quick early pace, he decided to stay on him, and the other two didn't keep up.

"I was just going to stick on the shoulder (of the leader)," Richmond said. "I don't want to be pacing through three miles and have them stick on me. I just kind of stuck on (Branch) and it hurt after the first mile and a half. I went through a bit fast, but at that point you've just got to stay in the race."

Richmond's team got the best of the meet, though, edging Shores 63-69. McIlroy finished fourth in a time of 16:23.4, and Whitehall's other three scorers each ran terrific races. Stewart Waters (17:12.5) and Hunter Parsons (18:12.5) each set new personal best times to finish 10th and 32nd respectively, and Andrew Boeringa (17:36.0) came within a fraction of a second of his best too, placing 18th.

"I'm very happy we brought that in as a team," Richmond said. "It was a little closer than it should've been, but I'm proud of my team. We all raced well. Even our JV came out and ran times our varsity has been running."

Snyder credited Richmond and McIlroy, who have been the team's top two from the start of the season, with inspiring other Vikings to keep improving, both through their on-track success and their work in practice.

"They're the ones that set up runs even on days when they don't necessarily need to, or go the extra mile," Snyder said of Richmond and McIlroy. "They run in the offseason. They've done the summer running. They're putting in the effort and it's contagious throughout the team."

Despite being unable to catch the top two, Allen also set a personal best and cleared 16 minutes for the first time in his career, finishing in 15:59.7. That paced the Rockets to fourth as a team and was good for third place individually. Kye Grant finished eighth and cleared 17 minutes for the first time in his career (16:52.8).

Tate Bradley ran a season-best time of 17:29.8 to place 15th, and Rocket scorers Jack Yonkman (27th, 17:55.7) and Jamie Neel (33rd, 18:14.7) also set personal bests.

Owen Fairchild led the Montague boys to a seventh-place finish, coming in 22nd place (17:45.6). Also scoring for the Wildcats were Alix Draves with a personal best time (24th, 17:49.6), Clay Johnson (37th, 18:28.8), Isaac Falk with a personal best (73rd, 20:55.5) and Braeden Johnston (75th, 20:56.9).

In the girls' race, Whitehall was the top local finisher, coming in second place, with Mona Shores dominating the meet. The Vikings' score might have been lower if Cami Kraai was able to run, but Snyder confirmed Saturday that Kraai suffered a season-ending injury.

Without her, though, Whitehall performed admirably, with Ariana Treat and Adalyn Britton both finishing in the top 10. Treat was third and ran her best time in two years, 19:32.3. Britton finished eighth and ran a personal best time of 20:30.2. Corina Mitteer set a personal best of 21:09.6 to finish 17th and Tate ran a time of 21:18.9 to place 19th. Madison Parmley also set another personal best of 22:01.1 and was 28th.

Snyder said the Viking girls do well to keep team morale high, even with Kraai injured.

"They're really just encouraging to each other," Snyder said. "They always have been. They're just good about team morale and boosting each other. They have a secret runner thing going on where they give little presents to each other. We just try to keep things exciting like that, making new practices or days to spice things up."

Reeths-Puffer placed fifth and got a personal best run from Jersi Bilek. The freshman Rocket came in seventh place with a time of 20:03.6. R-P's remaining scorers were Adrienne Fluette (37th, 22:27.7), Eva Shinabery (39th, 22:48.4), Ellie Knapp (41st, 23:08.4) and Ali Jakobi (42nd, 23:21.3).

Montague's girls finished sixth. Cammie Erickson led the team in 14th place with a time of 21:05.8. The Wildcats' other scorers all finished within 14 seconds of one another: Grace Torsch (47th, 24:00.8), Delaney Schultz (49th, 24:05.7), Claire Genter (50th, 24:05.9) and Ashlyn Beck (51st, 24:14.7). Schultz and Beck set new personal bests.