WHITEHALL — Whitehall's third-quarter dominance has been a theme all season, and Tuesday night saw more of it, as the Vikings reversed a halftime deficit and beat Shelby 61-42.
Trailing 30-24 at halftime, Whitehall (10-3, 9-0 West Michigan Conference) exploded for a 24-6 third-quarter run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
The Vikings shot over 50 percent from the floor and made all seven of their free throw attempts.
Dayton Cole led the way with 19 points and six rebounds. Andrew Durbin added 17 points. Red Watson had five steals, and Addison Bluhm passed out four assists.
SHELBY (42) C. Claeys 3 0-0 6, Fraass 3 0-1 7, Hayes 4 2-2 11, Oberlin 2 0-3 4, Garcia 2 0-0 4, Rabe 0 1-2 1, L. Claeys 3 2-2 8, Lee 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 6-14 48.
WHITEHALL (61) Bluhm 1 2-2 4, Stoudt 1 0-0 3, Cole 8 3-3 19, Larson 1 0-0 2, Mikkelson 4 0-0 8, Lownds 2 1-1 5, Wiggers 1 0-0 2, Fogus 1 0-0 2, Durbin 8 1-1 17. Totals 27 7-7 61.
Shelby........15 15 6 12 — 48
Whitehall.... 8 16 24 14 — 62
Three-point goals — Shelby 2 (Fraass, Hayes), Whitehall 1 (Stoudt). Total fouls — Shelby 9, Whitehall 17.