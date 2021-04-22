MONTAGUE — Montague pitcher Bailey Belinger's incredible start to the season continued Monday against Mason County Central, as she pitched her third mercy rule-shortened no-hitter of the year in a 13-0 win. The Wildcats dominated game two as well, winning 22-1.
Belinger struck out nine in the five-inning no-no in game one, and the 'Cats scored seven times in the fourth inning of the game to end it by mercy rule. Alissa Wynn had three hits and three RBI in the game, and Gabby Moreau drove in two runs. Presley Davis had two hits.
In game two, Montague ripped off eight runs in the second inning and 13 in the fourth. Madison Diamond, Davis and Moreau each had three hits in the win, and Diamond drove in five runs, including a three-run double. Moreau and Belinger each hit two-run home runs. Ashlyn Nichols also plated a pair. Katie Unger earned the win, striking out two and allowing two hits in four innings.