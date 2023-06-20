Three White Lake area players picked up all-state honors in 2023 after impressive seasons at the plate and in the field.
For Montague, Nick Moss was selected to the Division 3 all-state first team at shortstop, and Kade Johnson picked up second team honors in the state at pitcher. The duo are the first Wildcats, according to the baseball program, to achieve all-state status since Brennan Schwarz did so in 2018.
Whitehall's Kyle Stratton also earned all-state honors from the White Lake area. The junior shortstop was named second team all-state in Division 2.
Moss put up spectacular numbers at the plate in conference play for Montague. In league games, Moss hit for an eye-popping .605 batting average, scoring 12 runs. He also compiled an impressive .962 fielding percentage, making only two errors despite his demanding defensive position.
Johnson was a shutdown hurler against league foes, putting together a 0.96 earned run average in 36 1/3 innings. He struck out 49 batters and walked only six. His record of 4-2 belied his dominance on the mound.
In conference play, Stratton was tremendous at shortstop. At the plate, he hit .452, including a pair of home runs, and scored 19 runs while driving in 11. He stole 21 bases. In the field, he accumulated a .902 fielding percentage.
"Defensively, I consider Kyle to be one of the best shortstops in the area," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said. "He is phenomenal in the field and has learned to become a very good hitter as well. His ability to hit with power and beat out infield ground balls makes him a dangerous player in the batter’s box."
Moss, Stratton and Johnson also were named to the all-WMC Lakes first team, along with pitcher Owen Petersen and outfielder Chase Gowell from Montague and pitcher Isaac VanAmberg from Whitehall.
Petersen was impressive, posting a 1.13 ERA in league games. He pitched 18 2/3 innings, striking out 24 with only two walks, and went 3-0 on the season, including pitching the team's WMC title-clinching game in game two against Oakridge in May.
Gowell hit .348 in conference play and handled 21 putouts without an error in the outfield. He also had a pair of outfield assists. Gowell scored 14 runs.
VanAmberg proved to be an all-around talent, patrolling second base and pitching well. VanAmberg delivered one of the best-pitched games in the league this year, one-hitting league co-champion Oakridge and striking out 10.
"(Isaac) is equally as dangerous in the batter’s box, as he had 11 multiple-hit games this year," Zweigle said; VanAmberg hit .333 in the conference, with four RBI.
Also for Montague, infielder Bryton Belinger, outfielder Ryver Jarka and catcher Michael Moore picked up honorable mention in the WMC.
Reeths-Puffer trio Jaxson Whitaker, Kyle Schlaff and Trent Reichert earned O-K Green Conference honors this year after helping the Rockets to a sizzling start to the season.
Whitaker was honored as a pitcher after an outstanding season on the mound. Whitaker posted a 0.85 ERA in conference play, striking out 63 batters against only 15 walks and going 4-1.
Schlaff hit .397, drove in 17 runs and stole 17 bases in league games. Reichert hit .398, including a pair of home runs, and drove in 25.