Postseason accolades rolled in for local softball teams this year after each one of them had strong seasons.
Reeths-Puffer had three of the area’s five first team all-conference picks, earning the honors in the O-K Green Conference: Paige Moss, Caitlynn Duffey and Kaylee Jones.
Jones starred from the beginning as a freshman, showing off her power. She hit for the cycle in a win against Muskegon and hit two home runs in another contest against Division 2 power Oakridge.
Duffey was voted team most valuable player as the Rockets’ top pitcher helped steer R-P in the circle. Duffey had several big games, including a 16-strikeout performance against Whitehall, and was also effective at the plate. Duffey and Jones also secured all-region honors.
Moss, the lone senior on the Rocket roster, was a mainstay all year, providing several big hits, and earned an award from the team’s coaches after the season.
Belinger was named to the first team due to her impressive pitching. The Wildcat senior broke the school mark in strikeouts with 312 and led the team to the GMAA Tier 2 championship.
“She has a great work ethic both on and off the field,” Montague coach Amy Myers said. “She works in the off-season and she’s just really dedicated to the sport of softball and also to her academics. She’s a great leader.”
Montague teammates Madison Diamond, Gabby Moreau, Presley Davis and Alissa Wynn each earned honorable mention in the WMC. Belinger and Moreau earned all-region honors as well, and the Wildcats capped it all off with an academic all-state honor as a team. Belinger and Diamond, along with Wildcats Ashlyn Nichols, Aliyah Stever and Katie Unger, were all academic all-state individual performers.
Whitehall and Montague’s star pitchers, Kyleigh Martin and Bailey Belinger, each earned first team honors in the West Michigan Conference. Martin put up spectacular numbers in the circle and at the plate, breaking school records in both. She set new Viking marks for strikeouts in a game and in a season, fanning 236 batters on the year while walking only 41. She had a 3.56 earned run average. At the plate, she was even better, ringing up a .395 batting average with a school record 14 home runs. She drove in 44 runs. Martin also got all-district and all-region accolades. Teammate Illeana Hatcher also scored all-region mention.
“Kyleigh had a tremendous season,” Whitehall coach Denis Koegel said. “As a pitcher, she became increasingly dominant over the course of the season.”