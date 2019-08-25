Whitehall enters the season experienced and talented, with hopes of competing at the state finals even as it moves up to Division 2 this season.

The Vikings bring back three players who took the course for Whitehall at last season’s state finals, including top scorers Rylee Woodring and Kenedy Woodring. The sisters are a potent 1-2 scoring punch, with Rylee averaging a 45 last season for nine holes and Kenedy averaging a 48. Vanessa Christensen is also back for the Vikings, having averaged a 51 last year.

“All three worked hard in the off-season and have solid golf swings,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. Boughton is coaching alongside White Lake Golf Club pro Bill Borgman for their sixth season with the program.

Four returning seniors will battle for varsity spots: Sydney Plough, who has taken the early edge in that race, as well as Avery Christensen, Morgan Knapp and Rachel Houtteman. Katie Ferris and Lacie Herbert also return and have shown improvement.

Newcomers include freshmen Paige Scheid and Elizabeth Bentz, who are off to good starts.

Boughton said the Vikings are aiming to challenge Mona Shores for the top spot in the GMAA meet and have a goal of competing at state.

Montague

Montague doesn’t intend to be far behind Whitehall, if at all, despite losing two college golfers, Morgan Osborne and Maddy Britton, to graduation.

The Wildcats will be led by sophomore Orianna Bylsma, who emerged as a solid player a year ago. Regional scorers Megan Brown and Kennedy McDonald also return and will be counted on for improvement.

New varsity players Katie Unger and Gabby Moreau played well on the JV team last season and are ready to take the next step in their development. Unger was the team’s top scorer in its season-opening meet.

The Wildcats have their eyes on competing well at the GMAA level as well as vying for a state bid. Coach Phil Kerr said the program is hungry to “piggyback” on last season’s success, as well as boys golfer Cole Eilers advancing to state last spring.