Several area runners competed at the Distance Night Under the Lights meet at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids Saturday.
Reeths-Puffer freshman Jersi Bilek earned the highest finish of all area competitors, setting a personal best of 2:22.2 and placing 11th in a stacked field in the 800-meter run. Whitehall sophomore Adalyn Britton wasn't far behind, coming in 22nd (2:27.6).
Adrienne Fluette ran in both the 800 and 1,600 events for R-P. She was 66th in the 800 (2:53.8) and 83rd in the 1,600 (6:51.7).
Montague put up a few personal bests in the meet. Owen Fairchild had the Wildcats' top finish, coming in 28th place in the 1,600-meter run and setting a personal best of 4:37.4. Britta Johnson led the Montague girls, setting her own personal best in the 800 and finishing 30th (2:31.7). Cammie Erickson also ran in the race and set a personal best as well, coming in 46th (2:39.1).
Also for Montague, Clay Johnson was 46th in the 800 (2:07.5), and Alix Draves (103rd, 5:04.1) and Matthew Leatherman (167th, a personal best 5:37.4) ran in the 1,600.