The three area schools officially learned their first-round playoff football opponents Sunday afternoon when the MHSAA posted pairings to its website.
Whitehall earned the #2 seed in Division 4 and will host Fruitport in the first round of district play. Game time is set for 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either Coopersville or Sparta next week, with Whitehall slated to host the game if it defeats Fruitport.
Montague also earned a #2 seed in its Division 6 district. The Wildcats will host West Michigan Conference foe Hart in a first-round district game at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either Clare or Kent City next week, and the Wildcats will host that game if they beat Hart.
Reeths-Puffer, meanwhile, has a long road trip ahead. The Rockets are the #6 seed in their Division 3 district and will travel to Marquette in the Upper Peninsula for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday. If R-P pulls the upset, it would face either Gaylord or Mount Pleasant in the district semifinals.