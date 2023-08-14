Several alumni of local schools were among Muskegon Community College student-athletes to earn National Junior College Athletic Association academic honors during the 2022-23 academic year, the school announced Monday.
Among 10 MCC athletes to earn NJCAA all-academic second team honors were Reeths-Puffer alumni Cade Alderink (bowling/esports), Gerrit Andrus (wrestling), Payton Dobben (track) and Emma Dykema (soccer). Montague alum Emma Dyer (soccer) and Whitehall alum Neva Hundt (cross-country/track) also achieved the second team distinction, earned by posting grade point averages between 3.8 and 3.99.
Additionally, Montague alum Natalie Erickson (cross-counry/track) and Whitehall alum Karleigh Jeffries (basketball/track) picked up third team academic honors for a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.
These area players also contributed to the men's bowling, men's track, women's basketball, women's cross-country and track and women's soccer teams being among 10 Jayhawk squads to be named among the academic All-American teams in their respective sports