Unsurprisingly, West Michigan Conference and district champion Montague headlined postseason baseball honors this year with four first team selections and three honorable mentions.
The Wildcats put Kade Johnson, Aidan Buchberger, Colton Blankstrom and Tate Stine on the first team. Tugg Nichols, Nick Moss and Owen Petersen received honorable mention.
Johnson was a first-teamer at pitcher. The Wildcats' steadiest performer on the mound, Johnson was the team's game-one starter in league doubleheaders and delivered several big-time efforts. Most notably, Johnson dominated North Muskegon twice within a couple of weeks in high-stakes starts, first in a two-hit shutout to clinch a WMC title for the 'Cats in May, then a one-run effort to earn the district championship June 4. Johnson also picked up the win in Montague's regional semifinal triumph over NorthPointe Christian and measured up well against tough opponents like Portage Northern and Muskegon Catholic.
Aidan Buchberger, named as an infielder, was a consistent offensive producer all year long and played solid defense at shortstop. He drove in the only run in the Wildcats' district semifinal win over Hesperia and scored the first run in the district finals game too.
Blankstrom was also named as an infielder. Like Buchberger, he was a steady performer at the plate. He was also the Wildcats' game-two starting pitcher in league games and performed very well in that role. He earned saves in both of his team's district games. and scored the only run of Montague's WMC-clinching win over North Muskegon.
Stine had clutch moments at the plate throughout the season, delivered several multi-hit games and was a solid defensive outfielder. Along with Buchberger, Blankstrom and Nichols, Stine was selected to the Marsh Field All-Star game.
Nichols' steady leadership and strong performance from the backstop and the cleanup spot in the lineup were a huge factor for the Wildcats all year. Moss, an on-base machine from the leadoff spot, drove in five runs in Montague's regional semifinal victory. Petersen was a valuable contributor offensively, on the mound and in the outfield.
Whitehall's Kyle Stratton earned all-WMC first team honors as an infielder. Stratton was a consistent on-base threat, a solid defender at shortstop and a frequent stolen-base thief.
District champion Reeths-Puffer brought in their share of O-K Green all-conference honors. Jordan Bochenek, Alex Johnson and Brody Panozzo were named to the first team, and Kyle Schlaff and Jaxson Whitaker received honorable mention.
Bochenek was the Rockets' top pitching performer and spearheaded their win over Mona Shores in the district tournament. Johnson, despite being a sophomore, was R-P's leader behind the plate at catcher and was a consistent threat with the bat, and Panozzo played middle infield well, repeatedly stacked up multi-hit games and was a factor on the mound too.
Schlaff, a junior outfielder, got two hits in the Rockets' district finals win over Kenowa Hills, and Whitaker was an all-around contributor with the bat and on the mound.