Softball awards came in for spring athletes soon after the season ended in June, and it was another plentiful year for local players.
Whitehall finished second in the West Michigan Conference Lakes this year with an 8-2 league record and placed three players onto the conference first team: Onnyka Dempsey, Evelyn Darke and Megan LeaTrea.
Dempsey was a top performing Viking all season, playing the demanding left side of the infield and leading the team in home runs (two), runs scored (47) and RBIs (26). She hit .413 for the season.
“A fantastic young lady I have had the privilege of coaching since sixth grade,” Whitehall coach Scott Huebler said.
Darke was the Vikes’ most potent offensive player, leading the team with a .508 average and .605 on-base percentage. She was also dangerous behind the plate, throwing out nearly 20 percent of attempted base stealers. Her numbers might have been even better but for an ankle injury she suffered during the GMAA tournament, which prompted some shuffling in the Whitehall lineup.
LeaTrea was Whitehall’s final all-conference first-teamer, posting a team-high 25 stolen bases and a .400 batting average. She had an 11-10 overall record in the circle, and Huebler credited her with being an emotional lynchpin for the team.
Earning honorable mention for Whitehall were Hailey Carnes, who hit .299, scored 25 runs and drove in 23 more, and Harper Leon, who hit .395 and had 15 RBIs and 11 runs scored with a home run. Leon’s playing time increased as the season went along and she took full advantage; Huebler said Carnes was another emotional center of the team, crediting her with a positive mindset.
Montague, which tied for third in the conference, had a pair of all-WMC Lakes first team performers, with Kiara Mikkelsen and Kennedy Johnson earning the honors. Mikkelsen put up eye-popping offensive numbers, hitting .617 for the season and .676 in conference games, including 19 doubles, a total that ranks in the top 100 all-time in the state. She also hit a home run and scored 43 times on the season. Mikkelsen also qualified for academic all-state honors.
Johnson’s offensive numbers were only slightly less gaudy than Mikkelsen’s. She hit .530 for the season, including .621 in conference action, and blasted three home runs. She drove in 34 runs and scored 39.
Reagan Cederquist earned honorable mention in the league, hitting .425 for the season. She hit one home run and drove in 31 runs.
Reeths-Puffer earned three all-O-K Green first team selections, all players who will return next spring.
Kaylee Jones led the team with a .465 batting average, 46 runs scored and seven triples, adding a pair of home runs and driving in 35 runs.
Mady Snyder led the Rockets in home runs and RBIs, with four and 41 respectively. She also hit .350 and notched an impressive .969 fielding percentage. In the circle, she struck out 95, posted a 9-6 record and had a 3.86 ERA
Natalie Kunnen was the Rockets’ third all-league first-teamer, hitting .314 in league play, smashing a home run and driving in 16 runs. She stole 14 bases.
Kyleigh Bilek earned honorable mention in the league, with a .349 average and a .959 fielding percentage. Bilek tied for the team lead with 11 doubles and drove in 29 runs, and in the circle, she struck out 26 and had a 7-3 record.