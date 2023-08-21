All three area teams opened their season last Friday at the Coopersville Invitational, struggling against tough opponents.
Montague fared the best of the three squads by advancing to the Gold bracket out of pool play before falling to Otsego, 25-17, 25-19. The Wildcats went 1-0-2 in pool play, defeating Comstock Park, 25-13, 25-19, and splitting matches with Forest Hills Eastern (12-25, 25-22) and Cadillac (25-21, 23-25).
"The girls had a solid day overall and had a great showing against some tough opponents," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.
As Bectel predicted preseason, the Wildcats displayed a balanced offensive attack; five players recorded at least 12 kills and none had more than 16. Reagan Cederquist led the team with those 16, followed by Ava Pumford with 15 and Britta Johnson and Jacy Arrigotti with 14 each.
Alissa Wynn and Rachel Netcott showed their strength on defense, as Wynn totaled 48 digs while Netcott added 32. Wynn also led the team with six aces. Jaelyn Sundberg notched 74 assists.
Reeths-Puffer edged Whitehall in a three-game battle in Silver bracket action, 13-25, 26-24, 15-9, falling to Cadillac in the finals, 25-11, 25-19. In pool play, the Rockets had a 0-2-1 record, dropping matches to Ludington (25-12, 25-11) and Holland Christian (25-11, 25-15) and splitting with Oakridge (25-14, 17-25).
In the three pool matches, Mady Snyder led the offense with 17 kills, and Mairyn Peterson added 13. Megan Barmes had a good defensive day with 37 digs, and Grace Darke had 46 assists to go with 32 digs of her own. Maddi Dyer paced the Rockets at the service line with six aces.
Statistics from the two bracket matches were unavailable, but Birr said Peterson in particular played much more impressively and aggressively in those matches than in the three pool matches.
"It was a day of humbling growth," Birr said, who added that the final two games against Whitehall were as strong in terms of passing as he's seen in his four-year head coaching tenure. "The great thing about this group is that they know they have a lot to learn to compete with some of these higher-level teams, and they are willing to accept that challenge and work to improve.
"Although we did not come out with the best record, I am proud of how we developed throughout the day. We tried several different lineup combinations, and the girls just ran with it."
Whitehall lost all three of its matches at the Coopersville meet, dropping to Coopersville and Otsego in addition to the loss to the Rockets.
Kayla Mulder led the Vikings' attack with 19 kills and Arianna Black added 14. Black also had five blocks. Sidney Shepherd had 52 assists, and Bella Fogus led five Vikings with at least 20 digs, notching 26.