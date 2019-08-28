On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., the fall fundraising for the arts in the White Lake Community begins with the Art Run 5K.
Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to enjoy the scenery and public sculptures around White Lake in this chip timed race sponsored by the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center.
Register by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7 to receive early bird pricing of $25 for adults and $15 for students. Prices will go up to $30 for adults and $20 for students on Sept. 8. Everyone who signs up before Sept. 20 is guaranteed a long sleeve wicking t-shirt. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Whitehall/ArtRun5K
Poured tiles donated by a local artist, each unique in its own design, will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place in seven age brackets. There will also be first overall male and female, and master prizes awarded.
Participation will help the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center provide accessible and engaging opportunities in the arts for all ages. Race Anchor Sponsors, Kimberly S. Barrett, DDS, Fetch Brewing Company, Shon Cook Law, and the Trophy Center in Whitehall help make this event possible.