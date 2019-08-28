Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION. WATER FORCED INTO CHANNELS BETWEEN PIER HEADS MAY FLOOD PORTIONS OF PORT TOWNS ALONG THE RIVER CHANNEL EDGES. WAVES MAY COMPLETELY SUBMERGE PIER DECKS AT TIMES. * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM ST JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... WEST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH, GUSTING TO 35 MPH, WILL CONTINUE TO GENERATE WAVES AS HIGH AS 8 FEET TODAY. WINDS AND WAVES WILL BRIEFLY RELAX LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY, BUT WILL RAMP UP AND BECOME HAZARDOUS AGAIN BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. WINDS THURSDAY WILL BE SOUTHWESTERLY AT UP TO 35 MPH, WITH WAVES OF 5 TO 8 FEET EXPECTED NORTH OF HOLLAND AND 3 TO 5 FEET SOUTH OF HOLLAND. SOUTH FACING PIERS WILL BE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO BEING SWAMPED BY WAVES AND FOR STRUCTURAL CURRENTS ON THURSDAY. LONGSHORE CURRENTS WILL BECOME MORE LIKELY THAN RIP CURRENTS. BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS ON THURSDAY WILL INCLUDE SOUTH BEACH AT SOUTH HAVEN, GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK, AND PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY AND LAKESHORE PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE DAMAGE TO THE DUNES AND BLUFFS. &&