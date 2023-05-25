Ava Garcia scored the game-winning goal with 19 seconds to play Wednesday, delivering Whitehall a 4-3 victory over Grant in pre-district action.
With the win, the Vikings (7-7-3) advanced to face unbeaten Newaygo next Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Whitehall rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to even things up at halftime thanks to goals by Ashley TenBrink and Garcia, then tied the score again at three when Abby Berman found the back of the net. Garcia was awarded a penalty kick in the final minute and calmly put it away for the final score.
Marissa Strandberg had two assists in the Vikings' win.