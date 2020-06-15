Former Montague star Jacob Buchberger made his pro choice over the weekend, opting to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Davenport University baseball Twitter account broke the news late Sunday night.
Buchberger had another year of eligibility at Davenport if he had wanted it, due to an NCAA ruling granting all spring sports athletes another year after COVID-19 canceled all spring sports. However, he had nothing more to prove at the collegiate level after earning All-America honors as a junior — the first Davenport player ever to do so at the Division II level — and being named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.
Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season, Buchberger was performing even better as a senior, hitting .525 with six home runs in only 61 at-bats. Davenport coach Kevin Tidey said last week that he had been hearing from a lot more clubs about his star third baseman than the year prior, when Buchberger had been expected to be a late-round draft pick, but went undrafted.
Buchberger would have been a lock to be a draft pick in a regular 40-round draft, but MLB and its players' association agreed to make major cuts to the draft this year and next, with only five rounds this season and 20 rounds in 2021. Each team is permitted to sign as many undrafted players as it wants, with a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 per player.
