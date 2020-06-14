Things didn’t exactly go as Montague’s Jacob Buchberger originally planned in the past few months leading into this week’s Major League Baseball draft, which concluded Thursday.
Buchberger had it all lined up this year: Dominate in one final season for Division II Davenport University, where he’d already been the program’s first ever All-American at that level, then get picked somewhere in the draft’s 40 rounds.
It was a revised plan from 2019. This time last year, Buchberger was awaiting a call he’d been told he’d get, likely from the Cincinnati Reds, in the 2019 draft. It never came.
“I was really shocked he didn’t get taken last year,” Davenport coach Kevin Tidey said. “He’s the complete package, a five-tool guy. With the size he has, and the things he can do physically, I was really surprised no one gave him a shot.”
However, the silver lining from that disappointment was that Buchberger could come back for his senior season to lead a Panthers’ squad that had realistic hopes of competing for the Division II national title — and boost his pro stock in the process.
Buchberger was well on his way to holding up his end of the bargain as of a few months ago. Already last season’s conference player of the year, he was outdoing himself for this year’s Panthers, who were 13-2 in March and looking like every bit the national title contender they believed themselves to be — even their two losses had only been by three combined runs.
Buchberger was putting up spectacular numbers, hitting .525 with six home runs and 32 RBI in only 61 at-bats. He had six doubles and three triples, too. (As a cherry on top, he had also started three games on the mound, winning two of them, and posted a 2.81 ERA.)
“I felt comfortable,” Buchberger said of his start to the season. “I wasn’t thinking too much. I wasn’t chasing pitches. I was waiting for my pitch. We have an assistant coach, Dylan Roberts, who told me before every at-bat, ‘No one can beat you. Don’t hit a pitch they want you to swing at. Wait for your pitch, put a good swing on it and good things will happen.’”
However, as has been the case with so many young athletes, COVID-19 struck, shuttering the Panthers’ run at a title and damaging Buchberger’s own big-league dreams. MLB, seeking to cut costs with months of revenues now up in smoke, reached a deal with its players’ union to hold a draft of only five rounds, down from 40 in a normal year. (Next year’s draft was also cut, to 20 rounds.) Any undrafted player is free to sign with any team — there’s no limit on players a team can sign — but for a maximum bonus of $20,000.
Buchberger was a sure bet to get picked and likely sign for well more than that figure in a normal year; even a 10th-round pick’s slot value last year was seven times that $20,000 mark. Even his summer plan was wiped out; he’d signed with the expansion Sioux Falls (S.D.) Sunfish of the Expedition League to play collegiate summer baseball, but their season was canceled too. Instead, Buchberger went undrafted and has no team to play for this summer. Despite all that, he doesn’t waste time bemoaning what he’s lost.
“At the end of the day, I can’t really change anything,” Buchberger said. “I’m just living day by day, hanging out with the family, lifting with my brother. I think being home with them is a huge blessing.”
Once again, Buchberger is facing a decision. The NCAA awarded all spring sports athletes whose seasons were wiped out another year of eligibility. Buchberger could return to Davenport next year — his teammate Matt Felt, from Shelby, said most of the Panther seniors expect to do so — and pursue that title again.
However, this time, all indications are that Buchberger is ready to become a pro. It makes sense; he will be 23 years old next season, and there aren’t a lot of teams chasing amateurs that age in this game. No matter how well he did at Davenport, the market for his services might be worse if he waited until 2021.
“I get the feeling that if he’s given an opportunity as a free agent, he’ll take it,” Tidey said. “You don’t want to give an opportunity away in the future...If he doesn’t take it, he might not get a shot next year.”
Tidey added that he’s received a lot more attention from major league clubs regarding his star third baseman this year than last, which implies some sort of professional offer is likely.
The idea of leaving Davenport behind, even in pursuit of a big-league dream, is a tough one for Buchberger, knowing what his team has the potential to do next year and how much he could help make it happen.
“It’s extremely hard,” Buchberger said. “Just knowing with all the talent we had this year, and knowing all these guys are potentially coming back next year, it adds more stress to it. I want to pursue my dream, but I also want to play with my brothers, my friends. I know my coaches will support me 100 percent (either way), but it’s tough because we could be really good next year.”
That said, the high level of professional attention the Davenport star has received makes sense, as the Panthers themselves have long taken notice of the way Buchberger approaches the game. His freshman teammate Felt, who of course knew of Buchberger from his stardom at Montague, quickly saw it too in their time in the same locker room.
“People talk about how pro athletes are professional in their jobs, but ‘Buch’ takes it to that level in the college game,” Felt said. “’Buch’ goes about his business in the most professional way you could imagine. He’s a no-nonsense guy.”
Buchberger’s football background, Tidey said, is evident from his work on the diamond and in the cages, and the Panthers’ senior himself agrees that taking that attitude to his work in baseball has been a big factor in his success.
“A football mentality is more grit, more determination,” Buchberger said. “You’re more hard-nosed. I think that’s what helped me. In football, things could be going your way, but you still have to show that grit, put in that hard work every day. I think that’s allowed me and my teammates to take it to the next level. Putting in that determination in the weight room, putting in that effort to get stronger mentally and perfecting your craft.”
One team Buchberger heard interest from prior to the draft is the Milwaukee Brewers, which would be a dream come true for the family; his dad, Montague coach Kevin Buchberger, grew up in nearby Green Bay and is a lifelong Brewers fan, as is Jacob. However, he said he would be thrilled to play for any team that drafted him if one did, and once he receives those free-agent offers, he’ll weigh them with his family and an advisor.
“At the end of the day, it’s who gives me the best chance to improve as a baseball player and hopefully get to the major leagues,” Buchberger said.
No matter what happens going forward, if there’s a person more confident in Buchberger’s success than himself, it’s probably his coach.
“He gets after it in the weight room and gets after it on the field,” Tidey said. “He’s a tremendous worker, tremendous character. I just have too many good things to say about him. I think he’ll do great things, whether it be in baseball or after. He’s got it all together.”