Things aren't exactly going as Montague's Jacob Buchberger originally planned going into next week's MLB draft, which will be held on June 10 and 11.
This time last year, Buchberger, who plays for Division II Davenport, was awaiting a call he'd been told he'd get, likely from the Cincinnati Reds, in the 2019 draft. It never came.
"I was really shocked he didn't get taken last year," Davenport coach Kevin Tidey said. "He's the complete package, a five-tool guy. With the size he has, and the things he can do physically, I was really surprised no one gave him a shot."
However, at least Buchberger had his senior year to look forward to, and a spot in the 2020 draft if he showed further improvement.
Buchberger was well on his way to ensuring he'd get that chance a few months ago. Already the first D-II All-American in program history and last season's conference player of the year, he was outdoing himself for this year's Panthers, who were 13-2 in March and looking like every bit the national title contender they believed themselves to be. Buchberger himself was putting up spectacular numbers, hitting .525 with six home runs and 32 RBI in only 61 at-bats. He had six doubles and three triples, too. (As a cherry on top, Buchberger had also started three games on the mound, winning two of them, and posted a 2.81 ERA.)
"I felt comfortable," Buchberger said of his start to the season. "I wasn't thinking too much. I wasn't chasing pitches. I was waiting for my pitch. We have an assistant coach, Dylan Roberts, who told me before every at-bat, 'No one can beat you. Don't hit a pitch they want you to swing at. Wait for your pitch, put a good swing on it and good things will happen.'"
However, COVID-19 struck, shuttering the Panthers' run at a title and damaging Buchberger's own big-league dreams. Major League Baseball, seeking to cut costs with months of revenues now up in smoke, reached a deal with its players' union to hold a draft of only five rounds, down from 40 in a normal year. Any undrafted player will be free to sign with any team, but for a maximum bonus of $20,000.
Buchberger was a sure bet to get picked and likely sign for well more than that figure in a normal year; even a 10th-round pick's slot value was seven times that $20,000 mark a year ago. Even his summer plan was wiped out; he'd signed with the expansion Sioux Falls (S.D.) Sunfish of the Expedition League to play collegiate summer baseball, but their season was canceled too. Despite all that, he doesn't waste time bemoaning what he's lost.
"At the end of the day, I can't really change anything," Buchberger said. "I'm just living day by day, hanging out with the family, lifting with my brother. I think being home with them is a huge blessing."
Once again, Buchberger could face a decision. The NCAA awarded all spring sports athletes whose seasons were wiped out another year of eligibility. Buchberger could return to Davenport next year — teammate Matt Felt, from Shelby, said most of the Panther seniors expect to do so — and pursue that title again.
However, this time, it sounds like if Buchberger is ready to become a pro. It makes sense; he will be 23 years old next season, and there aren't a lot of teams chasing amateurs that age in this game. No matter how well he did at Davenport, the market for his services might be worse if he waited until 2021.
"I get the feeling that if he's given an opportunity as a free agent, he'll take it," Tidey said. "You don't want to give an opportunity away in the future...If he doesn't take it, he might not get a shot next year."
Tidey added that he's received a lot more attention from major league clubs regarding his star third baseman this year than last, which implies some sort of professional offer is likely.
One team Buchberger has heard interest from is the Milwaukee Brewers, which would be a dream come true for the family; his dad, Montague coach Kevin Buchberger, grew up in nearby Green Bay and is a lifelong Brewers fan, as is Jacob. However, he said he would be thrilled to play for any team that drafted him if one does, and if he receives free-agent offers, he'll weigh them with his family and an advisor.
"At the end of the day, it's who gives me the best chance to improve as a baseball player and hopefully get to the major leagues," Buchberger said.
No matter what happens next week, if there's a person more confident in Buchberger's success than himself, it's probably his coach.
"He gets after it in the weight room and gets after it on the field," Tidey said. "He's a tremendous worker, tremendous character. I just have too many good things to say about him. I think he'll do great things, whether it be in baseball or after. He's got it all together."