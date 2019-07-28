MUSKEGON — In their fifth season of play, the Muskegon Clippers have earned their first bid into the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League postseason. The Clips opened playoff action Thursday night against a familiar foe, the same one they closed regular-season play against — the division champion Lima Locos. Unfortunately, the Locos got the best of Muskegon in the opener, rallying from a 5-2 deficit early in the game to win 9-6.

The Clips were able to edge out the Michigan Monarchs, who are based in Carleton, by a game and a half for the #2 spot in the North division of the GLSCL. Muskegon finished with a 22-19 record, four games behind the division champ Locos. The two teams met up for Game 1 of their best-of-3 playoff series in Lima Thursday before playing Game 2 in Muskegon Friday night.

“It’s kind of weird, too, because our record wasn’t quite as good this year as it was last year,” Clippers’ bench coach Brian Wright, also Shelby’s baseball coach, said. “It’s just the way our division was. It was good and everyone beat up on each other. “

Indeed, last season the Clippers went 24-18 and narrowly missed the playoffs, but this time the North was, outside of the Locos, closely bunched. The Clippers finished only two games ahead of the fifth-place St. Clair Green Giants.

The Clips benefited from closing the season against the Locos, who had locked up the #1 seed and did not throw their best pitchers, Wright said. Muskegon took advantage with its bats, scoring 27 runs in the three-game set and winning the last two games 8-2 and 10-3. The first of those wins clinched its postseason spot, and the second capped a season-ending run of seven wins in 10 games.

Monday’s playoff clincher got out of hand quickly, as the Clippers scored in each of the first four innings. Micah Allen ripped a run-scoring single in the first inning, and Austin Elfrid, the team’s top hitter, smacked a two-run single in the second. Joshua Holt added his own RBI single in the third, followed by another run on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly by Allen to make it 6-0. From there, the Clippers coasted to the playoff-clinching win.

What stood out to Wright in the final series to get in the playoffs was the fan support at Marsh Field; he said that all three games had close to capacity crowds, with 600-plus fans. The Clippers often boast that the experience at Marsh is among the best in the GLSCL, and Wright is on board with the superlative.

“The excitement has been amped up the last few weeks,” Wright said. “I don’t expect anything less when we play Game 2 of the series at Marsh Field...You can ask these kids, we’ve played everywhere this year, and there’s not a better feeling than playing at Marsh Field. We’ve always tried to copy how it is in the minor leagues. They know it’s a big deal to Muskegon.”

The turning point of the season, Wright said, came on June 22. The Clippers had dropped six games in a row coming into that day’s game against the Richmond Jazz to fall to 5-10, and fell behind 13-2 in that game. Instead of folding up the tents, the Clippers miraculously rallied to win the game 15-13 on a walk-off grand slam by Rub Zurawski. The win sparked a stretch of six victories in seven games and lifted the Clippers into contention.

The Clippers were set to send their ace, Brady Miller, to the mound for game 2 of the series after Bryce Davis, their #2, pitched the opener; both had earned run averages hovering around 3.00 for the season, but Davis struggled Thursday against the potent Locos’ bats, allowing five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Elfrid leads the bats, having hit .333 in the regular season. Jimmy Allen, who Wright said got off to a slow start but has been red-hot of late, hit .311 and led the team with four home runs, and his contributions will be big in the postseason as well. Ty Olejnik has been a key factor defensively in center field; Wright said there’s not a better defender in the league at that position.

The Clippers aren’t the primary team for these players, of course, as all of them play collegiately, many in Division I; the roster includes players from Missouri, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo and several other schools, including Muskegon Community College. However, Wright said despite their pedigree and the fact that the Clippers are their ‘other’ team, the players have proven very coachable and have developed good relationships with himself and fellow coaches Walt Gawkowski, Dylan Healy and Keith Williams.

“We’re only with these guys for eight weeks, but it seems like the relationships you build with these guys...you build that bond,” Wright said. “They’ve opened themselves up to us. Any time we give suggestions, they’re very open to it. This is their craft. This is their dream. They put a lot of time in....They’ve really bonded together. We’re a pretty tight-knit group right now.”

It’s anyone’s guess what will unfold in the postseason, but Wright was ready to take the field and see what happens.

“Our pitching staff has been good,” Wright said. “If you can get a good six innings out of the starter and piece the bullpen together, (you can win), and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“If we could get that opening game and a chance to clinch at home, it would be crazy. We’re playing well at the right time. If they beat us, they beat us. They’re going to get our best and we’ll get their best. It should be fun and exciting.”