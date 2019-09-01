The Muskegon Community College baseball team will be hosting a Fall Prospect Showcase on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the college baseball field on 221 S. Quarterline Road.
The showcase is open to all high school players in 9th through 12th grades who have not signed a letter of intent. The event begins with check-in at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to obtain close-up exposure to various prestigious baseball coaching staffs throughout the Midwest.
All players with fielding positions will showcase their abilities in a pro-style workout, including running a 60-yard dash, defensive evaluations, and batting practice on the field. Pitchers will learn the everyday drills the MCC Jayhawks incorporate in their daily workouts. Each player will participate in a live game to further showcase their skill set.
Additionally, each player can receive written evaluations, upon request, from a collegiate coach and major league scout. Pitchers will need to bring a glove and hat, catchers bring your own gear and bat, and position players bring your glove, bat and hat. All participants are required to wear baseball pants.
The cost to attend is: $75 for a position player only; $75 for a pitcher only; and $100 for both position player and pitcher. There is a $15 discount for a second sibling participant. Same day registration is an additional $10. The in-depth evaluation from a MLB and College Scout is an additional $10.
To pre-register for the showcase and save $10, please contact MCC Head Baseball Coach Nate Glant at (231) 777-0386 or at nate.glant@muskegoncc.edu.