Winter contact sports teams have been going hard in practice over the past month, or as hard as they’ve been permitted to. Now that the season is coming, they can taste it.
The news started to leak out as a rumor Thursday morning, and Reeths-Puffer boys basketball coach Lance Johnson said the mood built to a fever pitch by the time the team assembled for their latest non-contact practice. Coincidentally, it was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., the same time a press conference confirmed the swirling rumors that a season was being greenlit by the state department of health and human services.
“As soon as we heard we were starting up Monday, I yelled it out and everyone was pumped for it,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely an exciting time now.”
It had been a long grind for teams, with almost three months of frustration going back to the enactment of the pause Nov. 15, which stopped girls basketball practices after one full week of action and stopped the boys from even taking the court.
Few girls teams were hungrier than Montague’s, which won the West Michigan Conference title last year, made it to the district finals, and returned the bulk of its stars from that team. That made the continual extensions of the pause hurt even more, but the Wildcats tried to focus on making sure they were prepared. As coach Cody Kater put it, better to have “the pain of preparation” if a season didn’t occur than “the pain of regret” if it did and the ‘Cats weren’t ready for it.
“We’re worried about the process,” Kater said in January, prior to the pause being lifted. “What drives the process is the character. We’re just working on building people who are resilient, strong and confident. I think that then helps drive that process of grinding it out every single day and preparing.”
Of course, there’s been only so much preparation basketball teams can do without actually playing the game, which until Monday is still not allowed by the state. MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said feedback he’s gotten is that athletes are in great condition because so much of the winter teams’ work has revolved around being in shape.
“Once (the pause) got extended to the 21st, we kind of, in the last week, took a step back and had just been working a lot on conditioning, skill work, a ton of shooting, and just not doing any team stuff at all, just because it was such a big gap (of time),” Johnson said. “Obviously now we’ll have to refocus again and get ready to go to potentially play next week.”
The Rockets, like most teams, have relied on senior leadership even more than in a normal season amid the uncertainty to this point. For them, that leadership has come from guard Kaleb Mitchelson and forward Kendall Smith, the team’s two most experienced players.
Smith is confident in his teammates to deliver now that the moment is here.
“We have a team that’s built with guys that want to work hard every day,” Smith said. “When we get the chance to play, I know there’s hunger to compete. Even with the conference shifting and us losing a lot of seniors from last year, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Hall and her Wildcats, who have five seniors with a ton of varsity experience behind them, have put in their work as well and will finally be rewarded with a season.
“We worked all summer,” Hall said. “Obviously we couldn’t be indoors, so we’d go to random parks...playing 5-on-5 or whatever. It’s definitely put our mindset in the right place. Now that we have five seniors, we know it’s our last time, so it’s all or nothing, basically, this year.
“(Coach Kater) has said, since we can’t compete against each other necessarily, compete against who you were yesterday. So we’ve been writing down numbers and times and stuff, and trying to beat those at the next practice.”
There remains some uncertainty as to the schedule (while games are permitted to take place Monday, it’s possible some schools wait a little longer) and the mechanics of game day (wearing masks will take some getting used to). But the season is here, and for the players and coaches, that’s all that matters.
“It was hard,” Mitchelson said. “Everyone’s here because they want to play basketball. The last extension (of the pause) really hit everybody especially hard because we were so close to starting. It’s been tough on everybody, having the order extended, but I’m just grateful that we’re getting the chance to play.”