The 2019-20 school year will mark a shift in the way MHSAA postseason brackets are constructed, as for the first time seeding will come to the tournament in boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.

The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) had been pushing for seeding for a while, presenting a seeding proposal to the MHSAA in May 2017. The association’s representative council approved the latest seeding proposal in May. The seeding is specifically intended to prevent the two teams with the best records in a district from meeting prior to the district finals. As the previous system was a straight random draw, de facto title games occurring prior to the actual finals was a fairly common occurrence; local fans will recall it happened with Whitehall and Oakridge in the girls basketball district tournament last season.

Under the new system, the top two teams in each district will be determined based on the Michigan Power Rating formula, which was already in use in boys lacrosse, and those two teams will be placed in opposite halves of the bracket. The rest of the bracket will be randomly filled in around them. The MPR formula is relatively simple; 50% of a team’s MPR score is determined by opponents’ winning percentage, while 25% each is determined by the team’s own winning percentage and by the winning percentage of its opponents’ opponents.

The Beacon solicited comments from local coaches on the new system, and if they are an indication of the statewide reception to the move, the MHSAA made a good decision. Whitehall basketball coaches Nate Aardema and Derek Westerlund each expressed approval for seeding, as did Reeths-Puffer soccer coach Keith Knapp and Rockets’ boys basketball coach Lance Johnson. R-P girls hoops coach Brandon Barry said he felt most coaches were in favor. (Montague’s coaches did not reply to requests for comment.)

While the main benefit to seeding is competitive, pushing the two best teams in a district to a presumed finals matchup, Aardema added that attendance could increase under the system as well, pointing to that girls basketball district last March and Whitehall’s Monday game with Oakridge.

“Oakridge and Whitehall played in the first round in front of a decent, but not great crowd,” Aardema said. “I’m willing to wager that a Friday night championship game between the two schools would have drawn a great crowd.”

One main argument against seeding was the belief that it would end so-called Cinderella runs, where teams with lesser records made it to the finals or won titles. Knapp said those runs, though, should come by actually defeating good teams, not through the luck of the draw.

“The finals should be between two of the best teams,” Knapp said. “The underdog can still have their ‘Cinderella Run’, but it will have to start earlier, not in the finals,” Knapp said.

Aardema concurred with that reasoning, believing the 20-game regular season ought to hold some meaning when the postseason begins.

“Why not reward the regular season successes and let the teams with better regular seasons play an extra game or two before playing the best?” Aardema said.

Aardema also said he would be a proponent of going even further and further grouping districts by school size so larger and smaller schools saw more of one another in the postseason, as opposed to a more direct grouping by location as is the case now.

Westerlund, who coached the Vikings in last year’s pre-district game against Oakridge, said he did not have a big problem with the prior system but felt this move will enhance the postseason.

“It’s obviously set up to get more of those big Friday night district championship games against the two best teams,” Westerlund said. “I think its going to lead to more of those ‘huge’ and memorable district championship games.”

Barry agreed with this reasoning, stating “I don’t think anybody wants to see a district final that is a 25 to 40 point blowout”. He said that too often, unlikely finalists, buoyed by fortunate draws, would “get totally destroyed” in the finals.

The seeding system will not guarantee byes or pre-district home games for the top seeds. Where the seeded teams are placed on the bracket is randomly determined. The MHSAA has revealed its bracketing procedure for this season, and only in a five-team district will a seeded boys basketball team (the #1 seed, in that case) get a bye. In girls tournaments, the #2 seed will have a bye in a five-team district, while the #1 seed will receive one in a seven-team district.

The other spots on the bracket will also be randomly determined; the MHSAA has separate formulas for each potential bracket size. For instance, in a girls basketball six-team bracket, outside of the two seeded teams, the first school in alphabetical order will receive a bye in the #1 seed’s half of the bracket, the second school will play a pre-district game against the #2 seed, the third school will play a pre-district game against the #1 seed, and the fourth school will receive a bye in the #2 seed’s half of the bracket. (Full bracketing procedures are available by clicking the “2020 District Assignments” link on the MHSAA pages for boys or girls basketball.)