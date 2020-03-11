HOLLAND – Lauren Ross scored 37 points to lead Reeths-Puffer to its first girls basketball district title since 2005 March 6 with a 58-48 win over rival Muskegon.
Four days later, Ross was met by an intensive East Grand Rapids defense and struggled to score 17 in a 49-35 loss in the regional semifinal Tuesday night at Holland West Ottawa High School.
East Grand Rapids’ sophomore Alli Carlson defended Ross, who averaged 29 points a game, the whole night. And while she gave up height against Ross, her quickness helped her keep the Rocket star from driving to the basket, and she had plenty of help from teammates when that did happen.
