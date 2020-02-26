GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer senior guard Emcee Williams entered elite company Tuesday night, scoring his 1,000th career point in the Rockets' 61-43 win over Kenowa Hills.
Williams, who achieved his milestone on a layup in the second quarter, is only the fifth Rocket to hit the 1,000-point mark, joining Jerry Wallace, J.R. Wallace, Bryan Scott and Mark Hughes.
Meanwhile, the game was close most of the way until the Rockets (12-6, 8-3 O-K Black Conference) exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points to Kenowa Hills' eight.
Williams led the Rockets in scoring Tuesday, with 19 points. Gary Humphrey and Josh Jordan added 10 points each in the victory.