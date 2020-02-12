MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer senior Lauren Ross added to her personal season-long highlight real Tuesday night, knocking in a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 50-47 win over rival Mona Shores.
The shot capped Ross' 29-point night and was the most memorable moment in what's been a season full of them for the Miss Basketball candidate. Ross had 19 of her points in the second half, and also grabbed 14 rebounds and passed out five assists.
The Rockets improved to 15-2 overall and 6-2 in O-K Black Conference action.