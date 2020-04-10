All season, Montague coach David Osborne praised the hardworking nature of his basketball team. It showed in a .500 season, despite an inexperienced group, and also in a very impressive showing in the classroom.
The Wildcats were named academic all-state in Division 2 by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) and posted the highest team grade point average in the state across all divisions, with a 3.84 mark. Whitehall, meanwhile, achieved honorable mention academic all-state with a team GPA of 3.0.
In addition to the Wildcats’ team honor, all four Montague senior players — Asher Erickson, Logan Metcalf, Riley Hagen and Chase Peterson — were named Outstanding Senior Student-Athletes by BCAM.
“As a coach there are many things that you worry about with having a young team,” Osborne said. “Will they understand our concepts? Can they execute those concepts? Will they be able to handle the rigor of a long season? To name just a few.
“Fortunately, not only did our team push each other to be the best they could be on the court, they also held each other accountable for taking care of what was necessary in the classroom. That push is a direct reflection of our senior leaders.”
Osborne said the communication skills exemplified by his seniors showed on and off the court and was an emphasis in the program all year. The team’s success showed the emphasis had an impact.
“It’s great to see it paying off with some academic recognition for them,” Osborne said. “I’m very proud of this team for all they have accomplished this season.”