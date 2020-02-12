MUSKEGON — Montague hung close with Orchard View throughout Tuesday's non-conference showdown, but the host Cardinals were able to come away with a 67-59 win.
The pivotal frame of the night was the second quarter, where OV outscored the Wildcats 23-12. Montague battled back to within eight by the end of the third but couldn't grab a lead.
The Wildcats (7-7) struggled on the boards, as the Cards pulled in 46 rebounds (23 of them offensive boards) to the Wildcats' 31.
Asher Erickson scored 21 points for Montague, grabbing nine rebounds and passing out five assists as well. Colton Blankstrom and Logan Metcalf each had 10 points.