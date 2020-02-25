MUSKEGON — Montague lost a non-conference game Tuesday night at Western Michigan Christian, 62-48.
The host Warriors took command of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Montague 22-7 in that span and leading by as many as 27 points. Montague came back with a 20-7 spurt in the fourth, but by then it was too late to get back into the game.
Asher Erickson led Montague (8-10) with 11 points and four assists. Lance Grattafiori scored nine points, and Colton Blankstrom and Riley Hagen had eight each.
Kellen Mitchell poured in 23 points for the Warriors.