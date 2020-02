MONTAGUE — Montague's dry spell in the third quarter built a deficit too big to overcome Tuesday against West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge, and the Wildcats lost 58-45.

Montague (6-6, 4-5 WMC) trailed only 27-21 at halftime to the league's second-place team, but scored only four points in the third quarter, enabling the Eagles to build a big lead.

Logan Metcalf led Montague with 11 points, and Tate Stine added nine. The Wildcats shot only 34 percent from the floor for the game.