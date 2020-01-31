MONTAGUE — Montague was the latest team to fall short against undefeated and Division 3 #5 Ravenna Thursday night, dropping a 60-42 decision.
The Wildcats (6-5, 4-4 West Michigan Conference) played the Bulldogs evenly for a quarter, but were outscored 16-7 in the second as the visitors began flexing their muscles. Ravenna outrebounded the Wildcats 30-23 in the game and shot 52 percent from the field.
Asher Erickson led Montague with 11 points and six rebounds. Logan Metcalf added eight points, and Tate Stine chipped in seven, along with four assists.