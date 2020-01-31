Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.