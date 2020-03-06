MONTAGUE — Montague played one of its most complete games of the season Thursday night against hapless Belding, cruising to a 59-36 win.
The Wildcats (10-10) played effective defense in multiple sets, including the press and in man-to-man, and attacked the basket relentlessly throughout the game using their superior speed.
"It was just one of those nights where everything worked," Montague coach David Osborne said. "We stayed aggressive. We were definitely on the attack all night. It felt like we kept them on their heels."
