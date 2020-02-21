SHELBY — Montague got off to a slow start Friday against West Michigan Conference foe Shelby, but came out of the halftime break impressively to earn a 45-33 win.
The Wildcats (8-9, 6-7 WMC), tied with Shelby at 16 at halftime, outscored the Tigers 18-9 in the third quarter to take a comfortable lead.
"I was happy with our energy and effort in the second half tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said.
Asher Erickson led the Wildcats with 15 points, and Tate Stine and Chase Peterson each added 10. Logan Metcalf was great on defense, with six steals.