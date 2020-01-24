HART — Montague didn't allow for Friday's West Michigan Conference game at Hart to get competitive, racing out to a huge early lead and cruising to a 78-56 victory, its second straight.

The Wildcats (6-4, 4-3 WMC) were hitting everything early on and grabbed a 22-3 advantage, seemingly, before Hart could even blink. From that point, it was a closer game, but the Wildcats' big early edge held throughout.

"We made the extra pass tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Guys were attacking and looking for the extra pass, and they were open, and fortunately they knocked them down. That always looks good in the score book."

