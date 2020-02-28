MONTAGUE — Montague was dominant on the defensive end early Friday night and cruised to a 56-38 win over Hart.
The Wildcats (9-10, 7-7 West Michigan Conference) blanketed the Pirates in the first half, holding Hart to only five first-half points to lead 32-5 at the break. Hart had some more success after halftime, but Montague easily earned the win.
Asher Erickson scored 13 points to lead Montague, and Chase Peterson added 10. Tate Stine passed out four assists without a turnover. The Wildcats held Hart to 27 percent shooting from the field.