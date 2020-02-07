MONTAGUE — Montague played an impressive game, especially in the second half, Friday night to knock off Mason County Central 56-40.

The Wildcats (7-6, 5-5 West Michigan Conference) turned up their offensive attack after halftime, scoring 36 second-half points. Montague's defense was also solid, forcing 22 turnovers.

Tate Stine rang up 17 points for Montague, and Chase Peterson added 11. Asher Erickson had eight points and four steals.

"I was happy with our defensive effort tonight, especially in the second half," Montague coach David Osborne said.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (40) Chye 3 0-0 7, Simpson 2 0-0 4, M.Strejcek 3 1-2 7, Carrier 7 3-5 17, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 7-11 40.

MONTAGUE (56) Erickson 3 2-4 8, Stine 5 7-8 17, Petersen 3 3-6 11, Hagen 1 0-0 2, Grattafiori 1 2-2 5, Blankstrom 2 1-2 6, Nichols 2 2-3 7. Totals 17 17-28 56.

Mason Co....10 4 9 17 — 40

Montague.... 9 11 17 19 — 56

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 1 (Chye), Montague 5 (Peterson 2, Grattafiori, Blankstrom, Nichols). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 22, Montague 12. JV score—Mason Co. Central 51, Montague 48.