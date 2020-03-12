MUSKEGON — Montague did its best to slow down a much taller and bulkier Spring Lake squad in Wednesday's district semifinal, but the floodgates opened in the second half and Spring Lake won the game 63-40.
The Lakers' 6-7 forward, Lucas Lyyski, went off for 18 second-half points, 23 total, and was responsible for a lot more, as Montague's defensive attention on him set them up for open three-pointers. Lyyski threw in a running dunk in traffic in the fourth quarter to punctuate his impressive night.
"Our whole halftime speech was, they're going to go inside to Lyyski," Montague coach David Osborne said. "But we just don't have the manpower and the size to do anything about it. They took advantage of the advantage they had, and that's the game of basketball, right?"
