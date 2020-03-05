MUSKEGON — Montague had little trouble with Fruitport Wednesday in a district semifinal game, rolling 58-37 to advance to Friday's final against Spring Lake.
The Wildcats (18-4) trailed after a quarter, but quickly seized command in the second frame, outscoring Fruitport 16-6. They added an 18-8 run in the third quarter.
Braquelle Osborne led Montague with 17 points, nine on three-pointers, and Andie Zamojcin and Ally Hall each had 11 points. Emma Flynn knocked down three treys, scoring nine points.
Hall grabbed seven rebounds, and Osborne passed out five assists.
FRUITPORT (37) S. Bol 3 7-12 14, Staal 1 1-2 4, H. Bol 1 0-1 3, Kohnke 2 0-0 5, Fisher 2 0-1 4, Quasebarth 1 0-0 2, VerMerris 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 8-16 37.
MONTAGUE (58) Zamojcin 4 3-3 11, Hall 5 0-0 11, Osborne 4 6-6 17, Flynn 3 0-0 9, Koetje 0 2-2 2, Meacham 3 2-4 8. Totals 19 13-15 58.
Fruitport.......12 6 8 11 — 37
Montague.... 9 16 18 15 — 58
Three-point goals — Fruitport 5 (S. Bol, Staal, H. Bol, Kohnke, VerMerris), Montague 7 (Hall, Osborne 3, Flynn 3). Total fouls —Fruitport 11, Montague 14.