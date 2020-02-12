MONTAGUE — Montague got off to another slow start in a season full of them Tuesday night against North Muskegon, but the Wildcats shook it off and beat the Norse 54-39 to move into a first-place tie in the West Michigan Conference.

The visiting Norse led 12-9 after a quarter and still trailed by just two at halftime before the Wildcats took command.

Ally Hall had a huge game for the Wildcats (13-4, 10-2 WMC), piling up 18 points and 12 rebounds. She scored 10 points in the third quarter alone, a frame in which Montague outscored North Muskegon 20-6 overall to extend its two-point halftime lead to 16.

Braquelle Osborne added 11 points for Montague, and Emma Flynn chipped in eight.

NORTH MUSKEGON (39) Judd 1 3-4 5, Clark 3 2-4 10, Cooke 5 1-2 12, Falkowski 4 0-1 10, Muzzy 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-11 39.

MONTAGUE (54) Zamojcin 1 2-2 4, Moreau 1 0-0 3, Hall 8 2-3 18, Osborne 3 5-6 11, Flynn 3 1-2 8, Unger 0 2-2 2, Koetje 2 1-2 5, Meacham 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 14-19 54.

N Muskegon....12 4 6 17 — 39

Montague........ 9 9 20 16 — 54

Three-point goals — North Muskegon 5 (Clark 2, Cooke, Falkowski 2), Montague 2 (Moreau, Flynn). Total fouls — North Muskegon 19, Montague 15. JV score — Montague 35, North Muskegon 14.