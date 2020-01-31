MONTAGUE — All season, Montague has started slowly in the first quarter and picked it up from there. Friday night, the Wildcats got to see what life was like with a quick start, and they liked it.

Montague dominated the opening frame against Mason County Central, leading by 15 points at the end of it, and was never threatened in a 51-25 victory.

"We've generally been a second half team most of the year," Montague coach Cody Kater said. "We came out, and that was our biggest first quarter by far all season, not even close. We average something like eight-point-something points in the first quarter. That was a great first quarter."

