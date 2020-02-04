MONTAGUE — Montague let what would have been a big non-conference win slip away Monday, as Tri-County caught fire late in the game to snatch a 55-47 victory away from the Wildcats.

Montague (11-4) twice took the lead in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back three-pointers by Tri-County's Ashley Bialek and Mary Siple put the visiting Vikings ahead 51-47 with under two minutes left, and Montague never scored again. Bialek ended up with a game-high 24 points.

"They hit some shots down the stretch," Montague coach Cody Kater said. "We had a problem with (Bialek), as a guard. Our press did a good job in the third quarter, and it didn't do a great job in the fourth quarter. They were sort of beating it a little bit and taking shots. They were missing them earlier, and they started hitting those contested jumpers."

