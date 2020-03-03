MUSKEGON — Montague had no trouble with Orchard View Monday night in a pre-district game, pounding the winless Cardinals 57-18.
The Wildcats (17-4) advanced to face Fruitport in Wednesday's semifinal game.
Montague immediately seized control of Monday's game, outscoring OV 20-1 in the first quarter. The Cardinals could never get back into the game.
The Wildcats spread the ball around effectively, with six players scoring seven points or more each. Braquelle Osborne led the way with 11 points, and Claire Meacham had 10. Kat Moreau, Ally Hall and Maddie Moore each had eight points, and Emma Flynn chipped in seven.
MONTAGUE (57) Zamojcin 0 1-4 1, Moreau 3 0-0 8, Hall 4 0-0 8, Osborne 4 0-0 11, Flynn 3 0-0 7, Koetje 2 0-0 4, Meacham 4 2-2 10, Moore 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 3-6 57.
ORCHARD VIEW (18) Martin 0 1-2 1, McGruther 0 0-2 0, McGrath 1 0-0 2, TenHove 5 4-7 15. Totals 6 5-11 18.
Montague.........20 14 13 10 — 57
Orchard View.... 1 5 3 9 — 18
Three-point goals — Montague 6 (Moreau 2, Osborne 3, Flynn), Orchard View 1 (TenHove). Total fouls — Montague 12, Orchard View 6.