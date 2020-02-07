MONTAGUE — Montague's girls basketball team kept pace with first-place Hart in the West Michigan Conference race Thursday by pounding rival Whitehall, 60-35.

The visiting Vikings scored the first seven points of the game, getting a pair of three-pointers from Kate Martin and Karina Wade, but from there the Wildcats dominated, ripping off a 21-4 scoring run to end the quarter and never looking back.

The Montague guards had strong performances. Braquelle Osborne and Emma Flynn each scored 13 points for the Wildcats, and Kat Moreau added 10 points. Andie Zamojcin chipped in nine.

For Whitehall, Rileigh Thommen missed most of the game with an injury. Martin and Rayne Thompson each scored eight points to lead the team.

WHITEHALL (35) K. Martin 3 0-0 8, Evans 1 0-0 2, Glamzi 0 4-4 4, Wade 2 0-0 6, Jeffries 2 4-6 8, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Russell 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-14 35.

MONTAGUE (60) Zamojcin 4 1-2 9, Moreau 3 1-2 10, Hall 2 1-2 6, Osborne 4 5-6 13, Flynn 5 0-0 13, Koetje 1 1-1 3, Meacham 1 1-2 3, Moore 1 1-3 3. Totals 21 11-18 60.

Whitehall.....11 8 9 7 — 35

Montague....21 12 14 13 — 60

Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (K. Martin 2, Wade 2), Montague 7 (Moreau 3, Hall, Flynn 3). Total fouls — Whitehall 17, Montague 18. JV score — Montague 48, Whitehall 40.