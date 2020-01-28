MONTAGUE — Montague got off to a slow start Tuesday night against Oakridge, but played tough defense and ended up with a 50-39 win.
The victory kept Montague in the West Michigan Conference hunt, one game behind Hart.
The Wildcats (10-3, 7-2 WMC) led only 9-7 after the opening quarter, but limited the Eagles to seven points each in the next two frames as well, giving their offense enough time to catch fire.
Ally Hall had 14 points to lead Montague, along with 11 rebounds. Braquelle Osborne added 12 points and six assists.