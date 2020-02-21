MONTAGUE — When you've waited 26 years for a West Michigan Conference title, what's another 12 minutes?
That seemed to be the mindset Thursday night, as the Montague Wildcats fought into triple overtime against Hart before Braquelle Osborne's last-minute three-pointer delivered them a 49-46 win and the WMC championship.
By good fortune, both teams entered the game 11-2 in the league, so the winner would be the league champion. And both teams played like it, never letting up for a second; a few players, including Osborne and Hart star Jayd Hovey, never left the court.
However, the junior guard, despite only having six points at that time, showed no hesitation in drilling the winning trey after coming off a screen.
"I felt very confident," Osborne said. "I just felt like, I'm just going to let it go and whatever happens happens."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.