HOLLAND – Lauren Ross scored 37 points to lead Reeths-Puffer to its first girls basketball district title since 2005 March 6 with a 58-48 win over rival Muskegon.
Four days later, Ross was met by an intensive East Grand Rapids and struggled to score 17 in a 49-35 loss in the regional semifinal Tuesday night at Holland West Ottawa High School.
East Grand Rapids’ sophomore Alli Carlson defended Ross, who averaged 29 points a game, the whole night. And while she gave up height against Ross, her quickness helped her keep the Rocket star from driving to the basket, and she had plenty of help from teammates when that did happen.
Every shot by Ross was contested, and the R-P leader didn’t score until 3 minutes to go in the first half when she drove the floor for a layup to bring the Rockets to within 13-9.
Moments later teammate Arielle Walker scored under the basket and a put back, and Ross followed up with a pair of free throws to tie the game at 13-13 with 1:03 left in the half.
That was the last time the Rockets didn’t trail in the game.
The Pioneers ended the 6-0 Rocket run with a three-pointer by freshman Macy Brown from the top of the key and a bucket in the lane by 5-10 junior Jillian Brown with 2.6 seconds left in the half. She was fouled on the play and added the free throw to give East Grand Rapids a 19-13 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Ross put the team on her back in an attempt to get back in the game.
The senior, who has signed to play for Ferris State University, battled to hit four baskets and added a free throw. She brought the Rockets within six, 28-22, when hitting a layup on a nice feed from on top by Beth Jordan.
The Rockets couldn’t get closer, and Ross had to play nearly the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.
By the end of the third the Pioneers were up 34-25 and outscored the Rockets 15-10 in the fourth.
Reeths-Puffer missed an opportunity by its failure to convert on free throws. Reeths-Puffer was only 5-15 from the line, including just 3-9 in the second half when attempting to get back in the game.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers took advantage of opportunities at the line by hitting 9-10. Jillian Brown was a perfect 5-5 on free throws.
The winners were led in scoring by Macy Brown with 15 points. She hit three triples, one in each of the first three quarters.
Jillian Brown added 14 points. She slashed to the basket down the lane to open up scoring chances, including three throws when fouled.
Carlson, in addition to tough defense, added 10 points. She also had two of the Pioneers’ six three-pointers.
Walker scored 8 for Reeths-Puffer, including both of her team’s shot from beyond the arc.
Freshman Sophia Hekkema added 7 points for the Rockets.
Reeths-Puffer finished an outstanding season with a 21-3 record. East Grand Rapids (21-1) moved onto the regional finals against Hudsonville.