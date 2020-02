JENISON — Reeths-Puffer's late comeback efforts fell short Friday at Jenison, as the Rockets lost 71-63.

Jenison led by as many as 14 points late in the game, fueled by 10 three-pointers, before the Rockets (9-5, 5-2 O-K Black Conference) stormed back and cut the deficit down to three. However, Jenison hit some clutch free throws late to seal the win.

Kaleb Michelson scored 16 points for the Rockets, and Emcee Williams added 15.