MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's offense dominated the middle two quarters Tuesday night against O-K Black Conference foe Kenowa Hills, securing the Rockets a 70-53 win.
R-P (8-4, 4-1 O-K Black) blew open a six-point game in the second quarter by going for 20 points. The Rockets did even better in the third, exploding for 27. The Knights had only 20 points in both quarters combined.
Kaleb Mitchelson scored 17 points to lead four Rockets in double figures. Emcee Williams added 14 points, Kendall Smith had 13, and Gary Humphrey chipped in 11, along with 10 rebounds. Smith blocked four shots.