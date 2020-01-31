MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer and Union were playing a tight, back-and-forth game Friday at R-P before the Rockets dominated the final quarter and pulled away to beat Union 66-51.

The win moved R-P into sole possession of second place in the O-K Black Conference, a game behind Muskegon.

The Rockets (9-4, 5-1 O-K Black) were down at the end of each of the first two quarters before taking a 41-39 lead to end the third. In the fourth, R-P ripped off 25 points to Union's 12 to pull away.

Emcee Williams led four Rockets in double figures, scoring 17 points. Gary Humphrey had 10 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double, and Kendall Smith scored 14 points. Kaleb Mitchelson added 11 points and six assists.