MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer outscored rival Mona Shores Tuesday night in a high-scoring rivalry battle, 83-67.
The Rockets (10-5, 6-2 O-K Black Conference) led the whole way, scoring the first 13 points of the game and maintaining a double-digit edge throughout.
Emcee Williams had a big game for the Rockets, scoring 27 points. Kendall Smith added a career-high 18 points, including four three-pointers, and nine rebounds. Josh Jordan scored 16 points, and Kaleb Mitchelson put in 12 points, with eight assists.