MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer wasted no time taking command of Tuesday's O-K Black Conference game against Fruitport, scoring the first 22 points in a 76-31 win.

The Rockets (9-2, 2-2 O-K Black) didn't allow a Trojan point until the final seconds of the opening quarter, quickly putting the game away.

Lauren Ross led all scorers with 19 points for the Rockets 13 of them in the first quarter. Arrionna Williams and Sophia Hekkema each scored 12 points, and Trina Lewis chipped in 10.